Kashmera Shah reacts to Sunita Ahuja's comment, says a 'bad daughter-in-law' is one who's got 'cruel mother-in-law'

Actor Kashmera Shah has responded to Sunita Ahuja's recent comment, calling her a ‘bad daughter-in-law'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Kashmera Shah is caught up in a family feud with Govinda's family.

Actor Kashmera Shah has responded to actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja's recent comments against her. Kashmera is married to Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek. In a recent interview, Sunita had called her a ‘bad daughter-in-law’.

Kashmera took to Twitter on Thursday to react to the latest development in their 'family feud'. She said she had been in the US and learnt about what Sunita said upon her return.

“Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about ‘people’ washing their hands off on our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a bad Daughter In Law? I replied ‘One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law’ #checkmate,” she wrote in her tweet.

Govinda and Krushna, and their wives, have been caught up in a feud since 2016. Sunita took offence after she believed Kashmera had shamed Govinda for 'dancing for money'. Kashmera, meanwhile, was upset that Govinda and Sunita did not visit their unwell sons at the hospital.

Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to nephew Vinay Anand's praise: 'At least one of them realised'

Recently, the feud was scratched up again after Krushna refused to be part of an Kapil Sharma Show episode on which Govinda and Sunita were invited as guests. In an interview, Sunita said that she doesn't wish to see Krushna's face again while Kashmera said ‘who is Sunita’ in another.

Reacting to Kashmera's statement, Sunita said in an interview to a leading daily, “I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life." She added that ‘these things’ always crop up from Krushna's side.

Meanwhile, Krushna has said that he hoped for their feud to end soon.

