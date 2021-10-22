Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan teases Shaan and his wife Radhika, says, ‘you are singing for her’

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam in the latest Shaandaar Shukravaar (Friday special) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. While playing the game with Amitabh, the singers will also be playing a round of antakshari. Amitabh will also be seen playfully teasing Shaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest clip shared by Sony Entertainment, the trio can be seen playing antakshari (a musical game). The game starts with Amitabh singing, Mere Angne Mein. Then Sonu sings Kal Ho Naa Ho.

On Shaan's turn, he says, “This song is dedicated to you (Amitabh) from all of us. He sing Hum Tumse Pyaar Kitna. As soon as he finishes the song, Amitabh teases Shaan and says that he sang the song for his wife, Radhika Mukherjee, who was present among the audience. “Yeh gaana aapne humare liye nahi gaya hai, jo aapke peeche baithi hain unke liye gaaya hai (You didn't sing this song for me but for the person sitting behind you)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hearing this, the audience starts laughing and Amitabh asks Radhika, “Sahi keh raha hun na mein?” (Am I right?) To which Radhika responds with a nod.

Read More: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Emotional Amitabh Bachchan says it pains to see children abandoning parents in old-age

In another promo, Sonu was seen complimenting Shaan by saying, “I like Shaan because he has a good soul.” Shaan then replies, “I've never said this, but he (Sonu) has been my inspiration and I would like to sing a few lines for him.” Shaan then sings a friendship song for him.

Shaan and Sonu Nigam will be donating their winning amount in the game to the Ashok Khosla trust, which works for residents of old age homes. The episode will air on October 22, at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode will air on October 22, at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

|#+|