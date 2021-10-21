Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Emotional Amitabh Bachchan says it pains to see children abandoning parents in old-age

A new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared online by Sony Television in which Amitabh Bachchan spoke to singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam about children abandoning their parents in their old-age. The singers will be appearing in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukarvaar episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the snippet from the episode, Shaan tells Amitabh that life goes in vain if one doesn't take care of their parents. “Wo mata-pita, jinki wajah se hum iss duniya mein hai, hum unhi ka khayaal na rakhe toh fir humari zindagi toh vyart hi hui (If we don't take care of those parents, because of whom we're in this world, then life goes in vain),” Shaan tells.

A montage of elderly people, living in what appears to be old-age homes, share their stories with the camera. As an audience member breaks down, an emotional Amitabh tells, “Kasht hota hai jab mata-pita ke saath jo santaan iss tarah karti hai (It pains to see children treat their parents in such a way.)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu adds that if they can support them, the senior citizens at such homes can spend their old age with dignity and respect.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after KBC 13 contestant asks him about Taapsee Pannu: 'Aap andar ki baat jaante honge’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, other promos from KBC 13's upcoming Friday special episode promise a musical experience. While one features Shaan and Sonu performing on songs like Dekha Naa Haye Re, from Amitabh's movie Bombay To Goa, and All Izz Well from 3 Idiots.

A number of celebrities have appeared on the Friday special episode of KBC 13. These include Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh, and Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi.

On the other hand, Shaan and Sonu Nigam will also appear in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.