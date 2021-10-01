KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi tells Amitabh Bachchan he didn't have to sleep at railway stations, thanks to his wife

Although Pankaj Tripathi has delivered a number of memorable performances, he struggled for eight years before getting his break in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor, during his latest appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, spoke about his says of struggle with Amitabh Bachchan.

In a clip from the KBC 13 episode, shared by Sony Television on Instagram, Pankaj revealed that unlike other struggling actors, he managed to not sleep at Andheri station, thanks to his wife, Mridula Tripathi. He added that she supported him while he looked for work.

“I came to Mumbai in 2004 and Gangs of Wasseypur happened in 2012. For eight years, no one knew what I was doing. When people ask me now, 'how were your days of struggle', that's when I realise that 'oh, those were my struggling days?' At that time, I didn't know that it was a tough period. I didn't realise the hardship because my wife would teach kids, our needs were limited, we lived in a small house and she would earn so I lived easily. Mere sangarsh mein, Andheri station pe sona nahi include hua unki wajah se (I didn't sleep at Andheri station during my days of struggle, thanks to my wife),” Pankaj told Amitabh.

Pankaj had previously revealed that he would roam around Andheri, urging people to give him an acting job. “To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people 'koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo (someone please give me an acting job)'. But no one listened to me at the time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot,” he told a leading Hindi newspaper in July.

On KBC 13, Pankaj was joined by Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. Both the actors not only participated in the quiz show but also translated and delivered lines from Deewar in Bihari and Gujarati and shared anecdotes from their lives.