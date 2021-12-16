KBC 13: Prajakta Koli reacts to Amitabh Bachchan asking a question about her on show, says 'thank you Bhagwaanji'

YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli has reacted to a question asked about her on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. Taking to Instagram, Prajakta shared a clip in which KBC host, actor Amitabh Bachchan, asked guests--singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah the official name of her YouTube channel.

In the video shared by Prajakta Koli, she stood near the TV at her home as Amitabh Bachchan showed Neha Kakkar and Badshah her picture. He asked them, "What is her official YouTube channel's name?" The four options were--A) Mostly Serious, B) Mostly Kidding, C) Mostly Sane, and D) Mostly Insane.

Neha was heard saying, "Oh, I know, I know, I know." Neha and Badshah replied in unison, ‘Mostly Sane’, which is the right answer. The question was for ₹1,60,000. Amitabh then spoke about her YouTube channel, which has 6 million followers. Prajakta laughed, clapped and pointed at herself excitedly in the clip.

Sharing the video, Prajakta captioned it, "I am screaming omg. Saare vacations mein mamma baba ke saath KBC dekha hai (Have watched KBC on all my vacations with mom, dad). This is such a moment. Thank you Bhagwaanji! Love you @badboyshah @nehakakkar. Hi @amitabhbachchan sir."

Reacting to Prajakta's post, Neha wrote, "Much love..." Badshah commented, "Bina options ke bataa diya tha (Gave the answer without options)." Dia Mirza dropped several red hearts. Amruta Khanvilkar said, "Omg omg Kiti, (so) cool."

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Wowww so amazing." Kubbra Sait reacted, "I’m screaming browski!" Gaurav Gera said, "Coolest." Mithila Palkar wrote, "You’re such a special girl." Tony Kakkar commented, "Wow."

In another clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Amitabh is seen teasing Neha that during the break, many people rushed to her side for touch-ups, but no one attended to him. Neha also sang Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from the film Kabhi Kabhie (1976). She held Amitabh's hand as she crooned the song.

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan also grooved with Badshah on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Recently, on Instagram, Amitabh shared a picture with the rapper and captioned it, "Yo .. doing the cool dude with the Badshah." Reacting to it Badshah wrote, "Mummy."