KBC 15 written updates Aug 23: Can you answer this 50,000,00 question that stumped Yogesh Kalra?

Amitabh Bachchan began the show with rollover contestant Yogesh Kalra. He asked him ₹50,000,00 question which was: ‘To which country did Dr S Jaishankar hand over the relics of the 16th century Christian Saint, Queen Ketevan, that had been preserved in Goa?’ The options were Armenia, Portugal, Georgia and Serbia. Yogesh went with Portugal but his answer turned out to be wrong. The correct answer was Georgia. Yogesh ended up losing a massive amount and was sent home with ₹3.2 lakh. (Also read: KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was hired for polio campaign due to his Angry Young Man image)

Amitabh Bachchan looked handsome in his deep green suit.

After Yogesh's exit, Amitabh played Fastest Fingers First to choose a new contestant. Google employee Aparna aced the process and took the hotseat. After Aparna easily waded through the first few questions, Amitabh Bachchan asked her a question about Shah Rukh Khan for ₹10,000. “Which of these movies starring Shah Rukh Khan is not directed by Karan Johar?” Aparna correctly chose Jab Tak Hai Jaan and let the host know how much she loves Shah Rukh. She asked Amitabh if he too gets charmed by Shah Rukh's dimples every time he works with him.

Amitabh joked, “Haan humne lete lete hi kaam kia hai unke sath (Yes, I always drop on the ground when working with him).” His reply left everyone in splits. Amitabh added that Shah Rukh indeed is a ‘saksham kalakaar (talented artiste).’ Aparna's mother let Amitabh know that she was his fan, which made Amitabh happy.

Aparna used her first lifeline for ₹50,000 question: “Who among these jumped into Pandu's funeral pyre upon his death?” The options were Madri, Kunti, Gandhari and Draupadi. She used the Ask the Audience lifeline and went with Madri, which was the right answer. On the very next question, she used up her Call a Friend life line. She was asked what 4 bits is called. She went with her friend's answer: Quibble but the correct answer was ‘Nibble’. She took just ₹10,000 home.

After another round of FFF, Dr Abhishek Garg is chosen for the hotseat. Dr Abhishek told Amitabh to be a bit lenient considering how his name is the same as his son's. Abhishek successfully answers ₹1.6 lakh question when the hooter sounds, marking the end of the game.

