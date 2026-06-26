Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gets premiere date: Rohit Shetty promises never-before-seen stunts; Orry's cheetah run steals show

Rohit Shetty is back to host Khatron Ke Khiladi after a two-year break. The stunt-based reality show is gearing up for its biggest and toughest season yet, with the makers promising to raise the bar for the entire franchise. Filming recently wrapped up in Cape Town, South Africa, where the crew shot massive, next-level action sequences. The upcoming season 15 will feature a completely fresh format, mixing familiar faces with brand-new challengers to keep things unpredictable.

Premiere date and streaming details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 returns July 25 with deadly new stunts.

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After wrapping up a relentless shooting schedule in Cape Town, the host dropped an update about the challenges, hinting that the stunts are unlike anything contestants have ever faced before. Summing up the experience, he said, “Hectic, tiring, and physically challenging. This is going to be a never-before-seen season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

True to his words, the initial teaser shows contestants pushed to their absolute limits. The footage captures them performing deadly stunts high above the ground on top of skyscrapers, trapped in cages, and covered in snakes and insects. This year, the show is running under the theme ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’.

Orry via Instagram stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the star-studded lineup, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is already stealing the spotlight. In the announcement teaser, he is sprinting away from a cheetah which instantly went viral across social media. Taking the chaos in stride, Orry jokingly reacted to his own clip, saying, “Can't believe this was the run everyone said I looked like Kendall Jenner in…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the star-studded lineup, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is already stealing the spotlight. In the announcement teaser, he is sprinting away from a cheetah which instantly went viral across social media. Taking the chaos in stride, Orry jokingly reacted to his own clip, saying, “Can't believe this was the run everyone said I looked like Kendall Jenner in…” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The show is set to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. It will take over the weekend prime-time slot currently held by Laughter Chefs 3, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show is set to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. It will take over the weekend prime-time slot currently held by Laughter Chefs 3, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Contestants this season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contestants this season {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit Shetty is completely shaking things up this year, and the biggest twist comes down to a massive format change. For the first time ever, returning contestants are stepping back into the arena to compete alongside a brand-new batch of first-time participants.

The star-studded lineup for this season brings together a wild mix of fresh faces and seasoned veterans ready to face the stunts. The official list includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finalists

Early reports suggest the competition is already fierce, with Farrhana and Karan Wahi currently leading as the top two contestants, while Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Rithvik Dhanjani are rumored to round out the top five.

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