Khichdi producer JD Majethia shares journey of bucket list item with Mt Everest trek. Watch

JD Majethia is crossing an item off his bucket list. The actor-producer is trekking his way to Mount Everest base camp. He set off this week to complete a lifelong dream and has been sharing his adventures from his trekking journey on Instagram. JD was seen having a laugh with a local and they both filmed each other and singing a Bollywood song as he trekked. Fans cheered him on and commended him on his expedition. (Also read: The return of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: My way of keeping people’s spirits high in Covid-19 crisis, says JD Majethia)

JD Majethia is making his way to Mt Everest base camp.

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old producer posted a video of himself being dropped off at the Mumbai airport. His dog was also present in the car. He wrote, "Khichu comes to see me off but then he wants to accompany. #love#animallovers #shitzu #ebc."

On Sunday, he added a video showing that no matter where in the world you may go, someone will always be around taking videos and selfies. JD captioned the video, "Mountains gives you so much #Happiness #joy #laughter #madness #fun #love #friendly #spirituality." In the video, he and the local woman joyously film one another. They both burst out laughing and he later asks her, "Accha laga yeh?(Did you like it?). She replies in the affirmative and shares the peace sign.

He also shared another video of himself climbing up a rocky trekking path while singing the Kishore Kumar song Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet. Composed by Bappi Lahiri, the song is from the 1976 film Chalte Chalte. JD is dressed in black and grey pants, a red long-sleeved T-shirt, grey jacket and sunglasses. His backpack secured to his body, JD used a walking stick for the uneven terrain. He also covered his head with a black beanie hat with the Superman logo.

One fan wrote, “Incredible, proud of you.” While another shared, “It's not madness , it's a inner child in you.. that's really commendable.. inspiring for todays youth.. over materialistic hona , ego rakhna .. over selfish hona (over being materialistic, having an ego, or being selfish).. is gonna make you pay.. @jd_majethia guruji aap ese hi prerna dete rahe.. apne kaam aur niji jivan ki kriyao se (Teacher, please keep inspiring us like this, with your work and your life).”

The renowned producer, who started out as an actor on television, has backed several family shows behind his banner Hats Off Productions including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khichdi, Mrs. Tendulkar and Pushpa Impossible. His most recent show is Prime Video's Happy Family: Conditions Apply with Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka.

