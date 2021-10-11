Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kiku Sharda pokes fun at Ayesha Jhulka’s Pehla Nasha, wants to know ‘utra ki nahi’. Watch her reaction
tv

Kiku Sharda pokes fun at Ayesha Jhulka’s Pehla Nasha, wants to know ‘utra ki nahi’. Watch her reaction

The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka was requested by Kiku Sharda to blow into a breathalyser. Watch what happened next.
Ayesha Jhulka on The Kapil Sharma.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo will be seen as guests in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, a new promo revealed. Host Kapil Sharma joked that they might just be levied a ‘beauty tax’ because of the trio.

Kapil teased Madhoo about her pairing with Arvind Swami in the 1991 film Roja as well as her most recent release, Thalaivii. “Itna original biwi saath nahi deti jitna inhone diya (Even one’s actual wife does not stay as long as she has),” he quipped.

Then, Kiku Sharda asked Ayesha to blow into a breathalyser, a device used for measuring the amount of alcohol in one’s breath. He explained, “1992 mein inhone ‘pehla nasha’ kiya tha, main check karna chahta hoon ki utra ki nahi (In 1992, she did Pehla Nasha, I want to see if she is sober now).”

Kiku made a play on the words ‘pehla nasha’ - referring to Ayesha’s popular song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar featuring her and Aamir Khan as well as first inebriation. She was left in splits at the joke.

RELATED STORIES

Later, Krushna was seen gifting Juhi a cushion and a gold chain. When asked by Kapil, he explained that he watched her in the song Meri Neend Meri Chain Mujhe Lauta Do. Krushna also danced with Juhi, Ayesha and Madhoo.

Also see: Vicky Kaushal is embarrassed as Kapil Sharma shows news report about him sneaking out to meet Katrina Kaif

Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen next week on The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo showed sneak peeks from their episode as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season recently. The show is now being filmed with a live audience again. Last season, it was shot on a closed set due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kapil sharma show ayesha jhulka kiku sharda
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Debina Bonnerjee on her Bengali wedding pics going viral: It was all reel, no plans to renew our vows

5

Amitabh Bachchan cuts birthday cake with Chehre producer Anand Pandit, see pics

Nikki says parents made her stop going to college due to ‘possessive boyfriend’

Feel blessed to have a daughter: Arpit Ranka on becoming a father again
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP