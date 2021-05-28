Kishwer Merchant on casting couch experience: 'I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero'

Actor Kishwer Merchant has opened up about how she once faced casting couch. She said that she was asked to 'sleep with the hero', adding that the hero and the producer were 'big names'.

Kishwer is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai. She has been giving her fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey. Kishwer has shared her diet as well as pregnancy clothing hacks.

Speaking to a leading daily on casting couch, she said, "It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn't say ki ye bahut hota hai (I wouldn't say that it happens a lot) or it's a normal thing. Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai (The industry is infamous but it happens in every industry)." When asked if the hero and the producer, were very big names, she replied, "Yes, very big names."

Asked if the experience had kept her away from movies, she replied, "Nope, I was very focused at work...I was more inclined towards TV. I kept getting work in quality and quantity. All said and done, I am very happy with the way my career shaped up." She also added, "I stuck more to TV because I think it gives you more recognition. Small roles in films serve no purpose."

Kishwer and Suyyash had announced that they were expecting a baby in March. On Instagram, Suyyash had written, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August." Kishwer, on her Instagram page, had said, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about becoming a mother at 40. "Being a mother at 40 is cool and age is just a number. It was destined to happen this year, I guess. I asked all sorts of questions to the doctor but she’s asked me not to worry," she said.