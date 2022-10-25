Kritika Kamra opens up on nepotism in entertainment industry: 'Makers would go to somebody they have a soft corner for'

Kritika Kamra is the proverbial ‘outsider’ in the entertainment industry, having come from a completely non-filmy background. Having been around the TV, film, and web space for over a decade, Kritika has seen her fair share of highs and lows. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up on the debate of nepotism in the industry, agreeing that it exists just like any other industry. Also read: Mandakini calls nepotism in Bollywood 'natural phenomenon'

The nepotism debate in Bollywood has been raging for quite some time now with many critics blaming star kids for ‘preventing’ outsiders from gaining a foothold in the industry. Kritika, who made her film debut with Mitron in 2018, said she was aware of nepotism in the industry but did not suffer because of it.

Talking about nepotism, she told Pinkvilla, “It’s a real thing in every industry, everywhere. Some sort of nepotism and favouritsim is always there.” The actor added that she personally hadn’t ‘suffered’ because of it but had seen her fair share of opportunities go elsewhere. “I don’t know how you can face it. You can’t be a victim of it. At least I don’t look at it that way but I think, of course there are times when casting does not open to other people because the makers would go to somebody they know or have a soft corner for. These kinds of things happen. But there is enough and more for people to test for, to get things. Everything I am doing right now, I have got on merit. So, there are these opportunities,” she added.

Kritika transitioned to doing web series after the pandemic, making her OTT debut with the Prime Video show Tandav last year. This year, she has appeared in two shows so far-- Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Prime Video’s Hush Hush. She will be next seen opposite Pratik Gandhi in an untitled project for Netflix.

