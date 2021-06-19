KRK shares audio recording of Rakhi Sawant's reaction to his video on Mika Singh: 'Kya kar rahe ho'

Actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, has posted an audio recording of Rakhi Sawant on Twitter. He claims it is Rakhi's reaction to his recent video on singer Mika Singh.

Rakhi Sawant is heard laughing in the video and saying, "KRK bhai ye kya kar rahe ho yaar aap (What are you doing KRK)." Posting the video, KRK wrote in his tweet, "This is the hilarious reaction of #RakhiSawant after watching my video of #Mika! Lol!"

KRK and Mika Singh have been feuding online since the release of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK gave an unfavourable review to the movie and claimed that the actor slapped him with a legal suit for it. Mika defended Salman and released a diss track on KRK, calling him a dog. In response, KRK, too, shared a video on Mika and called him a 'pig' and a 'rapist'.

Mika even landed up outside KRK's house in Mumbai to confront him. Speaking to the media outside KRK’s house, Mika promised not to beat him up. “Mere se darr mat, main tereko maarunga nahi, peetunga nahi (Don’t be scared of me, I won’t beat you up). But you are my son. Tereko sabak sikhana tha, itna bada sabak nahi ki tu apna ghar bech ke chala jaaye. After all, you are my padosi (I wanted to teach you a lesson but not such a big one that you sell your house and leave. After all, you are my neighbour),” he had said.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant recently had a cordial reunion after their controversial kiss in 2006. Rakhi had accused Mika of forcefully kissing her at his birthday. However, when they met outside a coffee shop last month, the paparazzi caught them sharing a hug and praising each other's work. Mika said, "Agar Bigg Boss chala hai toh it's because of Rakhi (Bigg Boss worked only because of Rakhi)." She bowed down to touch his feet.