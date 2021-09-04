Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Krushna Abhishek opts out of TKSS episode with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja: ‘Both parties don’t wish to share stage'

Krushna Abhishek has opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show starring his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. The actor-comedian says he doesn't want to create an issue. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Krushna Abhishek says he has taken a decision to not star in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Krushna and Govinda's relationship has been strained for the past few years. 

The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that he has been juggling the show along with the shoot of an upcoming film. While he has been adjusting his dates to accommodate both projects, he decided not to change his dates for this episode. 

"Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage,” he told a leading daily. 

“Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga (this will happen from my side and their side as well). Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform,” he added. 

While Krushna says that their relationship remains strained, he doesn't want to Kapil Sharma and the creative team's relationship with Govinda to spoil. 

This isn't the first time that Krushna avoided a possible run-in with Govinda on the show. Last November too he had opted out of the episode featuring Govinda. He had also given an interview regarding it. 

Following that, Govinda issued a statement addressing ‘defamatory comments’ made by Krushna. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,” he had said in the statement. 

 

