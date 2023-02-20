Kylie Jenner's cute son Aire Webster enjoys his first ‘ice cream’ in Disneyland

American media personality Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and shared a cute video of her son Aire Webster. She introduced her son to a sweet treat. Aire ate ice-cream for the first time in Disneyland. It seemed he appeared to have enjoyed it a lot. He made several cute expressions as he enjoyed his ice cream. The video is a visual treat to Kylie's fans to see her kid having his first ice cream of life. (Also read: Kylie Jenner reveals name of her baby boy, drops adorable new photos; Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner react)

In the video, Aire tried his first sweet treat of ice cream. He sat in a stroller. He wore a black sweatshirt with pair of jeans. He held a toy car and white bib in his hand. He looked adorable as he tasted ice cream for the first time as mother Kylie fed him. Eventually, he concluded that the taste is satisfactory and ate with a happy expression as he looked into the camera.

Kylie Jenner shares video of her son Aire via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared the video, and wrote, “First ice cream (laughing and smiling face with red heart eye emojis).”

In January, this year, Kylie officially introduced her baby boy to the world. She took to Instagram to drop the first pictures of herself with her and rapper Travis Scott's 11-month-old son. Kylie also revealed her boy's name for the first time in the caption and wrote, "Aire." Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017.

Kylie had also shared with USA Today in April 2022 that she had initially felt the rush to pick a name for her newborn child. She said, "We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name. It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

She rose to fame with television reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has appeared in several tv shows such as Deal with It, Life of Kylie, Justin Bieber: Seasons, The Kardashians among others.

