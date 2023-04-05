Love Island USA's Cashel Barnett ditched Kyra for this gorgeous mystery woman. Meet his new girlfriend

Love Island USA fans were shocked to discover that Cashel Barnett had moved on from his former island flame, Kyra Green, with a mystery woman named Alexandra Karacozoff. The pair seemed to have a strong connection, sharing their love for music and the outdoors. But what fans didn't know was that Alexandra may have been the reason behind Cashel and Kyra's split.

Cashel Barnett posted sweet photos with girlfriend Alexandra Karacozoff.

During their time on the island, Cashel and Kyra had a rocky relationship. They were on and off for months before ultimately calling it quits. But rumors suggest that Cashel had already started seeing Alexandra before their official breakup.

Fans speculate that Kyra may have discovered Cashel's new relationship, leading her to unfollow him on Instagram in February 2020. Could this have been the final nail in the coffin for their relationship?

Cashel and Alexandra's relationship also seemed to have fizzled out, with Alexandra posting photos with a new mystery man named Mike in March 2021. Cashel's last post featuring Alexandra was in September 2021, leaving fans wondering what went wrong.

With Love Island USA season 5 just around the corner, fans are eager to see who Cashel will couple up with next. Will he find love on the island, or will his past relationships continue to haunt him? Only time will tell.

