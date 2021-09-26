Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Loves of my life': Kareena Kapoor gushes over Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show

Karisma Kapoor revealed that she and her father Randhir Kapoor will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kareena Kapoor sent them her love. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Kareena Kapoor showered her father, Randhir Kapoor, and her sister, Karisma Kapoor with love as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show. On Sunday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with Randhir. 

In the pictures, Randhir was dressed in a grey and black suit while Karisma wore a floral, full length dress. Karisma shared the pictures with the caption, “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon.” 

Taking to the comments section, Kareena wrote, “The loves of my life” along with heart-eyed emojis. Fans also showered the father-daughter duo with love. “Can’t wait!” a fan wrote. “Hey papa ki pari,” another comment read. “Like a daughter like a father,” a third wrote. A fan also expressed their wish to see Babita with them. “So nice but babita mam ko bhi kabhi late sath (Sometimes take Babita ma'am too,)” the fan said. 

 

News about Karisma and Randhir's appearance on the show comes few weeks after Randhir's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared on the show. The mother-daughter duo, during their appearance, shared anecdotes about the late Rishi Kapoor, actor Ranbir Kapoor and other Kapoor family members. 

“Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance),” she said, in the episode, before adding, “Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but fools inside).” Riddhima also spoke about her bond with Ranbir. 

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she’d beat up Ranbir Kapoor when they were kids but is now scared to fight: ‘Panga nahi lena’

Karisma hasn't announced any projects since Mentalhood. The series released in 2020, marking her comeback to acting and also her debut on OTT. However, she has appeared on a few reality shows over the past few months. 

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan and will released on Valentine's Day in 2022. 

 

