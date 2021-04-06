Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mahhi Vij can't hold back tears as daughter Tara calls out her name at airport, paparazzi help cheer her up. Watch
A new video shows Mahhi Vij getting emotional on leaving her daughter Tara behind at the Mumbai airport. As Tara cried and called out for her mother, Mahhi couldn't help but cry as well.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with their daughter Tara. Videos shared by the paparazzi showed an emotional moment between the baby and her mother, as Mahhi had to leave her behind for a flight to Delhi.

After getting her pictures clicked with Tara, Mahhi put her on her nanny's lap in their car. Jay was in the driver's seat and Tara was seen crying, holding out her arms for her mother. She then called out for her 'mummy' as Mahhi went back to her and gave her more kisses. But every time she would put Tara back in the nanny's lap, she would begin crying. Mahhi could not hold back her tears at her cries.

A few photographers, who also got emotional at the scene, tried to tell Tara that her mother will be back soon. She, too, seemed to understand and stopped crying.

The couple welcomed Tara in August 2019. Mahhi and Jay also have two foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. Recently, she reacted to the criticism levelled against her and Jay for allegedly not loving them the same way they love Tara.

“A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote.

Mahhi said it hurts her to hear that they have ‘abandoned’ the children. She added that even though the kids have moved to their hometown to live with their grandparents, they are in constant touch through video calls and messages.

