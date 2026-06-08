Mahhi Vij reveals Jay Bhanushali has become her ‘best friend’ after separation: Kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai

Earlier this year, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation after 16 years together. Now, Mahhi has opened up about how their relationship has evolved since the split, sharing that there is no bitterness between them and referring to Jay as her best friend.

Mahhi Vij on bond with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2010.

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Mahhi opened up about how her bond with Jay has evolved after their separation in an upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar.

At one point in the episode, host Rajeev Khandelwal asked Mahhi, “Aapki life main aisa pal aaya abhi jaha kai cheeze aapke aanusar nahi chali vo phase mai pappa khade rahe honge aapke sath aaj khade hai to, iske baad aapki life mai moment aaya, jaha par aapki personal life mai cheeze aapne jaise umeed kiya hoga vaise nahi baithi, uss samay pappa ka support bohot maine rakha hoga aapko, inhone kaise deal kiya.”

It translates to, “There must have been a phase in your life when many things did not go according to your expectations, and your father would have stood by your side during that time. He is still standing by you today. Later, there must have been another period in your life when things in your personal life did not turn out the way you had hoped. At that time, your father's support must have meant a lot to you. How did he deal with that situation?"

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{{^usCountry}} At this point, the actor spoke about the support of her father when her personal life hit an obstacle, and her bond with Jay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this point, the actor spoke about the support of her father when her personal life hit an obstacle, and her bond with Jay. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She shared that her father never questioned her choices and always reassured her that he would stand by her side, regardless of whatever decision she chose to make. He just wants me to be happy in life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared that her father never questioned her choices and always reassured her that he would stand by her side, regardless of whatever decision she chose to make. He just wants me to be happy in life {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family, mere papa bhi ghar jate hai Jay ke saath chai peete hai, woh bhi ata hai humlog ke beech mai bohot hi acchasa relationship hai and I am glad kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai, humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye aur jab ye sab cheeze ho rahi thi to pata hai kya hota hai aapko aisa lagta hain baas koi sawal mat karo, aap bass baith jao quietly and thats what he did vo chup chap baithte the, koi sawal nahi ki tu ye kyu kar rahi hai, ye hojayega, ye galat hai,” Mahhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family, mere papa bhi ghar jate hai Jay ke saath chai peete hai, woh bhi ata hai humlog ke beech mai bohot hi acchasa relationship hai and I am glad kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai, humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye aur jab ye sab cheeze ho rahi thi to pata hai kya hota hai aapko aisa lagta hain baas koi sawal mat karo, aap bass baith jao quietly and thats what he did vo chup chap baithte the, koi sawal nahi ki tu ye kyu kar rahi hai, ye hojayega, ye galat hai,” Mahhi said. {{/usCountry}}

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It translates to, “Jay is my best friend right now, and he is family to me. Even my father visits the house, has tea with Jay, and he also comes over. We share a very warm relationship, and I’m glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and continue to be there for one another. When all of this was happening, you know how it feels – you just don't want anyone to ask questions. You just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that's exactly what he did. He would sit there silently, without questioning me or saying things like, 'Why are you doing this?', 'This will happen,' or 'This is wrong’.”

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Mahhi also spoke about how women are often expected to keep making a relationship work at any cost, and people often question them wen they decide to go back to their parental home. She asserted that her father never asked her a single question and simply showed her that he was there for her.

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

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Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2010. The couple became foster parents to two children, Rajveer and Khushi, and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019. In January this year, Mahhi and Jay parted ways after 16 years of marriage. They announced their decision on social media, stating that they would continue to co-parent their children.

Soon after, social media was abuzz with speculation linking Mahhi to Nadim Nadz after she shared a birthday note for him. Later, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a video addressing the link-up rumours involving Nadim Nadz. She said, “Jo log humare baare mein jaante hain, unhe yeh sab ridiculous lag raha hai. Just because humne bina kisi controversy ke divorce liya hai, aap logon ko hazam nahi ho raha. Aapko gandagi chahiye (People who know us find all this ridiculous. Just because we got divorced without any controversy, you people can’t digest it. You want dirt).” She clarified that Nadim is her best friend and revealed that her daughter Tara has been calling him ‘Abba’ for the last six years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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