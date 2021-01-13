Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home, these celebs reminisce about the fun times when they enjoyed kite-flying and the energy of their community during Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan

Rashami Desai

Makar Sankranti is the first festival of the year, so one celebrates it with enthusiasm. I will be celebrating it at home with a pooja as the day is auspicious and one signifies new beginnings.During childhood, we used to gorge on til ladoos but now, I love having gud chikki. As Covid’s still around, we will celebrate the festival at home and will enjoy lighting kandils on my terrace.

Sharad Malhotra

I remember flying kites every year when I was in Kolkata and I miss the adrenaline rush. I would love to take half a day off and fly kites and shout ‘kai po che’ when I cut someone’s kite. Being on the terrace with chai and pakoda and enjoying the energy of fellow kite fliers. It is a lot of fun. But today, we have realised how harmful it is for birds, so you give it a miss. It is fantastic festival marking the end of winter and I will enjoy til ladoos made by mum.

Helly Shah

When I was in Ahmedabad, I would be celebrate it in a big way but celebrating Uttarayan, as we call it in Gujarat, but in Mumbai isn’t the same. I was in Gujarat last year, it was a lot of fun as all our cousins come together and fly kites on the terrace. It is good family fun with lots of chatting, food, especially Undhiyu, and lots of group photos. It’s an all day affair as we have snack party on the terrace to enjoy the sunshine.

Shrenu Parikh

I am going to miss go to Baroda, Gujarat but I won’t be doing much this year. Usually, my friends who are abroad, fly down to celebrate Uttarayan but, this year, it will be boring. Even if they were here, it wouldn’t have been the same as the festival is about flying kites, sharing the dhaaga, eating together in a huge group which isn’t possible during Covid. I look forward to being together with my loved ones and eating Undhiyu, Chikki and Jalebi.

Manav Gohil

A lot has changed in the last year, especially the way we look at festivities or how we celebrate them. Gujarat won’t be as vibrant and colourful as the skies will be a bit dull, thanks to the corrective phase that all of us went through. I will celebrating Uttarayan this year with gusto. I won’t miss the food, though as my mum is here from Baroda and she has got a lot of goodies.

