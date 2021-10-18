Malaika Arora blushes like a bride as India's Best Dancer contestant's guru approaches her with varmala

Malaika Arora doubled up as a make-believe bride for a contestant's guru on the recent episode of India's Best Dancer season 2. The new season of the dance reality show kicked off on Saturday with auditions. Malaika is judging the new season with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday's episode, Ritesh, from Chattisgarh's Raipur, auditioned for the show. He danced to Kill Dil's Sajde. While his dance had judges praising, his guru's back story left them in splits. His guru, who was identified as Manish, revealed he's dating a dentist and she's warned that if Ritesh doesn't qualify, she won't spare Manish.

The reason being the couple's next step in the relationship depended on the dancer's journey. When the judges approve Ritesh to the next round, the show's host Maniesh Paul joked that both Ritesh and his guru Manish are up for IBD - while Ritesh will be up for India's Best Dancer, his guru will be up for India's Best Dulha.

Maniesh then called for a garland and informed the judges that he is helping Manish take a step forward towards his wedding. Handing him the garland, the host told him to assume his student Ritesh is the bride and approach him with the garland. When Manish approached Ritesh, host Maniesh wasn't impressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh then asked him to divert his attention to Malaika. “Wo crayon ke dabbe ki taraf dekho, Malaika. Tumne jaana hai, gabrana nahi hai (See that box of crayons - referring to her colourful dress - Malaika. You have to approach her, don't worry)” Maniesh said. As the guru started to head towards Malaika, Geeta noticed he became more confident. “Oh my god, arre chaal hi badal gayi hai (Oh my god, his attitude change),” she said, laughing, while Malaika pretended to be a shy bride.

“Aaj ghar jaa ke isko taaliya mile na mile, inke daant zarur tutenge (He may or may not get appreciation at home but he's definitely going to get his teeth broken),” Maniesh joked.

Watch Ritesh's performance here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Malaika Arora's scared expression tells all as contestant touches her on cheeks. Watch

The first season of India's Best Dancer took place last year. Malaika, Geeta and Terence were judged on the show while actor Nora Fatehi joined in later that season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}