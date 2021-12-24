Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur get up and leave as Terence Lewis shifts focus to Nora Fatehi; he calls them 'jananiyan'

A new promo for India's Best Dancer shows Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa arrive on the show as guests. The two came to promote their new song, Dance Meri Rani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the promo, as Nora arrives on stage, judge Terence Lewis is seen meeting her halfway and shaking a leg with her, Guru and host Maniesh Paul. On the other side, his co-judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur are seen getting up from their seats and leaving, as if tired of Terence's antics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh asks Terence why Malaika and Geeta always get upset when Nora comes visiting. “We are not upset,” Geeta clarifies. Malaika animatedly adds, “We want to say so many things but no one is letting us.”

Terence butts in, saying, “Aap dono bahut kuch keh jaate hain isharo isharo mein. Jananiyan hai aap dono (You two say a lot of things through your small gestures. You are full gossip queens)." Malaika is shocked at his words but Geeta accepts that she is a ‘janani’ indeed.

Terence was left awestruck by Nora's moves the last time she came visiting. Geeta had teased him saying, “Arre mooh toh band karo uncle (close your mouth uncle).”

Also read: Nora Fatehi suggests viral video showing Terence Lewis touching her inappropriately was ‘morphed’: ‘This too shall pass’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, a video of Terence seemingly ‘inappropriately touching’ Nora on a show was circulated online. Terence clarified that the video was digitally doctored. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Terence had said, “Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her? Thankfully, throughout my life, I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora had also commented saying, "Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass, you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON