Malaika Arora speechless after IBD 2 dancer tells she's looking prettier than before: 'Pehle aap patli thi'

An enthusiastic India's Best Dancer 2 participant showered Malaika Arora with compliments when he met her during the audition round. The excited dancer called her prettier than ever and also pointed out that she was ‘very slim’ earlier.

Malaika Arora is judging the second season of the dance reality show with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show began earlier this month and the channel has been airing the audition rounds.

In a promo shared on Sony Television's social media handles, a contestant was visibly thrilled to see Malaika in person. “Aap bahut hi sundar ho gaye ho pehle se. Pehle patli thi (You've become prettier than before. You were slimmer before,)” he said, leaving Malaika speechless.

He then took out his phone to record a video with her. “I have come here to perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya guys and seeing the real Chaiyya Chaiyya (girl), I'm feeling very good. I think I'm dreaming,” he said, while Malaika posed with him for the video. He also Geeta with compliments as well.

Another portion of the promo also revealed that Malaika dances to Munni Badnaam Hui with a participant. The song, which was a part of Salman Khan's hit film Dabangg, featured Malaika and is still one of her most popular songs. Malaika, who was seen wearing a shimmery gown, joined a participant on the stage and recreated the hookstep while the participant followed her lead.

Malaika, Terence and Geeta have been sharing funny moments with the participants appearing for auditions. In one of the clips shared online, Geeta and Terence were seen in splits after a hesitant Malaika allowed a contestant to touch her cheeks.

The first season of India's Best Dancer took place last year. Malaika, Geeta and Terence judged the show last year as well.