Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti says she survived on vada pav, got only 25K monthly; internet asks ‘ye kaisi gareebi hai'

Actor and politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari's stint on Bigg Boss 20 has been grabbing attention, but largely for the wrong reasons. While several viewers have labelled her the "most annoying contestant", her recent comments about her "tough life" have led to social media users calling her the "new nepo struggler in the market".

Rhiti Tiwari opens up on her ‘tough’ life despite being Manoj Tiwari's daughter

Rhiti Tiwari on being Manoj Tiwari's daughter.

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In the latest episode, Rhiti spoke about how she considers herself a layperson and not someone who has been privileged. She explained that after her parents' divorce, her father did not live with her and she could meet him only once a year. However, she decided to build a closer bond with her father after turning 18.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about her "struggles", she said, "The things he has earned- his wealth, money, name, fame and opportunities- none of that came to me. What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room. And he made one thing very clear to me: he is not going to help me with my career. Nothing in a bad way. He told me, ‘If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I’m not going to do it for you.’ I didn’t have enough money to go out and learn because my father wouldn’t give me anything. It wasn't like I would get whatever I asked for." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her "struggles", she said, "The things he has earned- his wealth, money, name, fame and opportunities- none of that came to me. What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room. And he made one thing very clear to me: he is not going to help me with my career. Nothing in a bad way. He told me, ‘If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I’m not going to do it for you.’ I didn’t have enough money to go out and learn because my father wouldn’t give me anything. It wasn't like I would get whatever I asked for." {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "I used to get a monthly allowance of ₹20,000- ₹25,000. And do you think anyone can get through a month with that? Main kabhi kabhi din mein ₹10 rupay ka vada pav khaati hoon taaki pet bhar jaaye. ₹500 rupay ka disel bharwaati hoon, jitna zarurat hai bus (Sometimes, I would eat a ₹10 vada pav twice a day just to fill my stomach. I would put just ₹500 worth of diesel in the car, just enough for what I needed). Everyone thinks I came with a very big silver spoon in my mouth, but no, I am just a layman. So, it’s tough."

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Rhiti's claims prompted a wave of reactions online. One user wrote, "Yeh kis type ki gareebi hai? (What kind of poverty is this?)" Another wrote, "are you nuts? 25000 is average salary of Indians. It's illogical you are just making fun of yourself." Another commented, "new nepo struggler in market." One user also joked, "her struggle is far tougher than Ananya Panday."

Manoj Tiwari's personal life

Manoj Tiwari has been married twice. He married his first wife, Rani Tiwari, in 1999, and the couple have a daughter, Rhiti. They separated after more than a decade of marriage and divorced in 2012. Manoj later married Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. The couple have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, making Manoj a father of three daughters.

About Bigg Boss 20

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Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 has a unique theme this year that gives contestants two chances to survive in the house. So far, Rohed Khan has been eliminated from the show. This week, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.