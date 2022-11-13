Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav killed in road accident in Kolhapur

Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav killed in road accident in Kolhapur

tv
Published on Nov 13, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, best known for her roles in Marathi TV shows Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba, has died at 32 after a road accident in Kolhapur.

Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav died in a road accident on Saturday evening.
PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk

32-year-old Marathi television actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav died in a road accident in Kolhapur on Saturday. According to the police, Kalyani, known for her appearance in the TV show Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her motorcycle, which was hit by a concrete mixer tractor.

As per news agency PTI report, a police official said that Kalyani was was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway. “She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,” the Kolhapur police official said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Kalyani has been detained, an Indian Express report quoted a police official as saying. An FIR has been registered at the Shiroli police station in Kolhapur and police investigation is underway.

Kalyani was a known face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She rose to fame with TV shows like Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. As per reports, she had recently opened a restaurant in Kolhapur where she would tend to customers herself. Very active on social media, she had posted on Instagram barely a few hours before her death.

She was born and brought up in Kolhapur and had moved to Pune for her acting career. She reportedly moved back during the pandemic and started her restaurant business recently in her hometown.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tv channels marathi cinema
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP