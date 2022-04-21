Masaba Gupta shares selfie with 'sunshine girl' Shehnaaz Gill, fans are hoping they are collaborating

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta's latest social media post created quite a stir on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Masaba shared a selfie with actor and reality show star Shehnaaz Gill. Many fans were amused by this unlikely pairing but others were excited too, with fans of Shehnaaz, in particular, hoping this would lead to some collaboration between the two. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill gives a tour of her village: Rides bicycle with kids, dances with family members. Watch

Masaba shared a selfie of the two of them, in which she tagged Shehnaaz and wrote alongside, "Sunshine girl from another world", followed by a yellow heart emoji. Shehnaaz reshared the picture on Instagram Stories herself, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

Masaba Gupta's picture with Shehnaaz Gill.

While neither Shehnaaz, nor Masaba clarified the reason behind their meeting, it certainly got fans excited. Fans of Shehnaaz are convinced that the meeting was because of some upcoming collaboration between her and Masaba. Many of the fans and fan clubs of Shehnaaz reposted the picture on Twitter, talking about a collaboration.

One fan tweeted, "Omg omg check @MasabaG Ig story guys!! She posted a picture with Shehnaaz. Hope that they are collaborating! (fingers crossed emojis) Was waiting for it since forever!" Another fan posted a link to the Instagram Story in their tweet and wrote, "Shehnaaz met Masaba gupta ...something on the way." Many other fans posted the screengrab of the Story on Twitter. One wrote, "Looks like Shehnaaz x Masaba collab is happening finally."

Masaba Gupta is a popular fashion designer with her own label called House of Masaba. In 2020, she ventured into acting, starring in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, where she was joined by her mother --veteran actor Neena Gupta.

Shehnaaz Gill is an actor best known for her performances in various Punjabi films as well as for her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. At the show, Shehnaaz finished second-runner up and was appreciated a lot by fans. She was last seen on screen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

