MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies a day before new season's premiere, family issues statement

MasterChef Australia host and judge Jock Zonfrillo died at age 46 on April 30 in Melbourne. His family shared a statement on Instagram revealing his death. No cause of death has been shared as yet. Network 10, which produces the show in Australia, stated that the premiere of the 15th season, with guest judge Jamie Oliver, which was due to take place on May 1 was postponed. (Also read: Food has saved, guided me, says Jock Zonfrillo)

Jock Zonfrillo's family shared the news of his death on Instagram.

The channel wrote on Twitter, "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week." Jock had been part of the competition since 2019 first as a guest just. He joined the program as co-host with former winner Andy Allen and food writer Melissa Leong in 2020.

Jock's family shared a statement on his Instagram account. It read: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

Jock's family posted a statement on Instagram.

His family added, “We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."

Former contestants shared their condolences online to Jock's family in the comments section. Reynold Poernomo wrote, "I’m so shocked… rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones." Depinder Chhibber added, "This is so shattering, I’m still in shock. Sending you all love." Season 12 winner Emelia Jackson posted, "Shocked and heartbroken RIP Jock, you will be sorely missed. My condolences to your beautiful family."

Jock was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1976. He worked under chef Marco Pierre White in London, and moved to Australia in 1999. In his memoir, Last Shot, published last year, the chef had opened up about using heroin as a teenager in Scotland, and discussed dealing with drug addiction as he rose up in the culinary scene. Jock is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.