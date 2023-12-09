MasterChef India 8: Mohammed Aashiq wins, beats Rukhsaar Sayeed and Nambie Jessica Marak

Mangalore's Mohammed Aashiq has become the winner of the culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8. The finale episode premiered on Friday on SonyLiv. Contestants Nambie Jessica Marak and Rukhsaar Sayeed were the first runner-up and second runner-up of this season, respectively. Also read: MasterChef India 8 judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar love cooking videos on Instagram

Ranveer Brar on Mohammed Aashiq

Mohammed Aashiq wins MasterChef India 8.

Wishing the winner, judge Ranveer Brar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “From an inspirational start to a challenging journey, you never stopped daring for more. Congratulations on becoming the MasterChef Mohd. Ashiq.” “After 6 long weeks, multiple challenges, we finally have our MasterChef for this season today. Congratulations MasterChef Mohd. Ashiq,” added Pooja Dhingra who was one of the judges of the season.

Vikas Khanna shared, “And the WINNER is Mohammed Ashiq @ashiqrex After not being selected in the last season, he worked harder, kept learning and preparing for the next opportunity. Hats off to you. He has our heart and the trophy of MasterChef India. Stay blessed and keep shining.”

Mohammed Aashiq on winning the show

Meanwhile, Mohammed Aashiq talked about his journey in the show after lifting the winning trophy. Indian Express quoted him saying in a statement, "I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations.”

“I owe immense gratitude to the judges – Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I’ve grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience," it further mentioned.

Who is Mohammed Aashiq?

Mohammed Aashiq is from Mangalore's coastal region. Before this season's MasterChef India, he ran his juice shop in his city. He is the only earning member of his family. He had previously participated in the MasterChef India 7 where he was eliminated.

