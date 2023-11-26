Matthew Perry once revaled the Friends episode he enjoyed the most: ‘It was mostly in voiceover’

Matthew Perry had once revealed the one Friends episode, out of the 236, that he enjoyed the most. This was one episode that surprisingly did not display his verbal humour too much.

Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, gets stuck in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre during the season 1 episode ‘The One with the Blackout.’ The incident happened during a city-wide power outage.

“The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly in 2004 at a time when the series was heading towards its finale. “We prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.”

“Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult,” he said. “I [remember] spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment. … What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing. This was the first time I realized, ‘Gee, this is really clicking.’”

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

Initial toxicology reports came up negative for meth or fentanyl. Reportedly, authorities did not find any illicit drugs on the premises of where Perry lived. Only some prescription medications were found. Perry’s cause of death is still “deferred,” according to reports.

Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.

