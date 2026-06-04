Michael Jackson doc raises shocking trial claims; what really happened in 2005 as documentary releases on Netflix

Netflix has released a new three-part documentary series, “Michael Jackson: The Verdict,” revisiting the late pop star’s 2005 child molestation trial and the intense media frenzy that surrounded it.

The documentary features claims from former crisis publicist and Jackson associate Vincent Amen, who describes his time working around Jackson.(Netflix)

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The series, which premiered Wednesday, re-examines the case in which Michael Jackson was accused of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch in California. Jackson was later acquitted of all charges, though the case has continued to generate debate and speculation in the years since his 2009 death.

The docuseries includes interviews with members of the prosecution and defense teams, journalists who covered the trial, and jurors who served on the case.

New allegations and insider claims surface

As reported by Page Six, the documentary features claims from former crisis publicist and Jackson associate Vincent Amen, who describes his time working around Jackson and the Arvizo family during the trial period.

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{{^usCountry}} Amen alleges that Jackson used crude nicknames for young boys he spent time with and references Polaroid photographs he claims were taken at Neverland Ranch. One image allegedly contains a handwritten message attributed to a child referring to Jackson as “my daddy Michael." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amen alleges that Jackson used crude nicknames for young boys he spent time with and references Polaroid photographs he claims were taken at Neverland Ranch. One image allegedly contains a handwritten message attributed to a child referring to Jackson as “my daddy Michael." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amen also makes further allegations involving Jackson’s associate Frank Tyson, claiming Tyson admitted to ordering and viewing explicit material alongside Jackson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amen also makes further allegations involving Jackson’s associate Frank Tyson, claiming Tyson admitted to ordering and viewing explicit material alongside Jackson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These claims are presented within the documentary as testimony from participants in the case and have not been independently verified. Defense describes collapse and substance concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These claims are presented within the documentary as testimony from participants in the case and have not been independently verified. Defense describes collapse and substance concerns {{/usCountry}}

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The documentary also includes commentary from Jackson’s legal team. Defense attorney Mark Geragos claims Jackson’s condition deteriorated significantly after his arrest.

Geragos is quoted as saying Jackson’s substance use became “just astronomical,” and recalls seeing him in a “fetal position on the floor." He says the defense team was concerned about whether Jackson could physically or mentally withstand the pressures of a full trial.

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Jury behavior and courtroom atmosphere revisited

Another major focus of the docuseries is the unusual atmosphere inside the courtroom during proceedings.

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Accounts from journalists and jurors suggest that Jackson’s music, played as part of evidence from the 2003 documentary Living with Michael Jackson, created an unusual courtroom dynamic. Some observers reportedly noted jurors reacting to the music by swaying or moving along with it during playback.

Juror Melissa Herard is quoted describing the experience as “neat” when Jackson appeared in court while his music played.

The series also shows concerns raised by Jackson’s security team, who reportedly conducted threat assessments during the trial period due to alleged death threats. Despite these warnings, Jackson continued to appear before fans outside the courthouse.

Jackson was ultimately acquitted in 2005.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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