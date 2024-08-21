Mohsin Khan reveals he had mild heart attack last year due to fatty liver: ‘My immunity has become weak’

Actor Mohsin Khan, known for essaying the role of Kartik in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently revealed that he suffered a mild heart attack last year. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor, 32, discussed the health scare, saying he had a fatty liver which caused the heart attack. Also read: Mohsin Khan refutes death rumours, confirms he’s fine Mohsin Khan rose to fame with his role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Instagram)

In the interview, the actor also spoke about the reason behind taking a break from his acting career.

Health scare

Looking back at how he worked for seven years and took a break for two-and-half years, the actor said, "Fatty liver hoh gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha (I had fatty liver, and last year had a mild heart attack. But I didn’t tell anyone. It had become quite serious). I was admitted for some time. Phir eljaz wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne (We switched between 2-3 hospitals for treatment. But now, everything is under control.). But it is now controlled, mashallah,” he said.

On road to recovery

In the same interview, the actor confessed that he is much better now. But his immunity has become very weak because of his lifestyle, and he falls sick very often.

Asked about the reason for developing fatty liver, he said, "Pata nai, it is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver hoh sakta hai. Par woh pata nai hoh jata hai, maybe hum sleep pattern sahi nai hai. Woh hua tha. (It's called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. You can develop a fatty liver even without drinking alcohol. It just happens without you realising it, maybe because our sleep patterns aren't right. That's what happened)."

About his career

The actor made his way to people’s hearts with the character of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi, aka Naira, won the hearts of audiences. He became a star overnight for the iconic role, which he played from 2016 to 2021. He is also known for starring in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.