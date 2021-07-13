Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mouni Roy supports Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's death, says 'my baby strongest' in new post. See here
tv

Mouni Roy supports Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's death, says 'my baby strongest' in new post. See here

Mouni Roy shared a post with Mandira Bedi, nearly two weeks after Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal's death. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Mouni Roy shared pictures with Mandira Bedi.

Actor Mouni Roy on Tuesday shared pictures with actor-host Mandira Bedi. The post comes nearly two weeks after Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal's death. He died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy shared the photos in which she is seen hugging Mandira Bedi as they also pose for the camera. In one of the pictures, Mandira is seen in a tank top and black leather pants while in the other she is seen in an off-white shirt. Mouni is seen in a black outfit in both photos. She captioned the pictures, "MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi."

Reacting to the pictures, actors Aashka Goradia, Shamita Shetty, Asha Negi, Alisha Singh, Asha Negi and Sonal Chauhan as well as singer Tanvi Shah dropped heart emojis. Fans also showered their love on the duo taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "More strength to her." Another said, " (Star emoji) ..Class Personified.. (star emoji)." A third fan commented, "Besties ah." "@mandirabedi is an inspiration," said another fan. "Immouniriy n mandirabedi both are the best," commented another fan.

On Sunday, Mandira was also spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she went for a morning walk accompanied by another person. It was the first time she was seen outside by the paparazzi since Raj Kaushal's death. She was seen in a black tank top paired with grey tights and wearing a black mask.

On July 5, Mandira had dedicated a post for her late husband Raj Kaushal on Twitter. She had posted a picture with Raj in which he is seen smiling and pointing towards the camera. "#rip my Raji (broken heart emoji)," Mandira had captioned her post. She had also shared a post on Instagram without a caption but only a broken red heart emoji.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl hangs on for dear life as rope swing snaps during shoot. Watch

Raj's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea were present. Mandira and Raj, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Raj is known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Anthony Kaun Hai? and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. He also produced the acclaimed drama, My Brother… Nikhil, by filmmaker Onir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy mouni roy pics mouni roy instagram mandira bedi instagram mandira bedi raj kaushal

Related Stories

bollywood

Ram Kapoor buys electrifying new Porsche sports car, worth estimated 1.8 cr. See pic

UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
bollywood

Pooja Bedi gives leaking wall in Goa home a makeover, fans call her ‘creative’. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP