Mumbai real estate: Gauahar Khan sells duplex in Versova for 6.01 crore, bought for 3.2 crore in 2014

Gauahar Khan sold her duplex in Mumbai’s Versova for ₹6.01 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan purchased the apartment in November 2014 for ₹3.2 crore, realising an 88% appreciation in nearly 12 years.

Mumbai real estate market update: Gauahar Khan sold her duplex in Versova for ₹6.01 crore. (HT Files )

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According to the property registration documents, the transaction was registered on September 24, 2026, for a property located in Versova Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., S.V.P. Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

The duplex is on a higher floor of the building and spreads across two floors. The duplex has a super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft (217.47 sq m) and a built-up area of 1,872 sq ft (173.98 sq m). The document does not mention any car parking associated with the transaction.

The property was sold to the buyers for a consideration value of ₹6.01 crore. The purchasers paid stamp duty of ₹36.06 lakh as part of the transaction.

According to the registration document, Khan purchased the duplex apartment in November 2014 for ₹3.2 crore. This means the property’s recorded consideration value has increased by ₹2.81 crore over the period, representing nearly an 88% increase over the original purchase price.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the consideration value and the stated built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the latest transaction works out to around ₹32,100 per sq ft on a built-up area basis. On the super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft, the rate works out to around ₹25,700 per sq ft. These calculations are based on the consideration value mentioned in the registration document. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the consideration value and the stated built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the latest transaction works out to around ₹32,100 per sq ft on a built-up area basis. On the super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft, the rate works out to around ₹25,700 per sq ft. These calculations are based on the consideration value mentioned in the registration document. {{/usCountry}}

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Gauahar Khan and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

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Versova's connection with celebrities

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Versova, Juhu, Lokhandwala, and Bandra are among the areas making news for several property transactions involving noted public figures like TV actors and Bollywood personalities. This includes Ronit Roy, Randeep Hooda, Tabu, Virat Kohli and Anushkam Sharma in the recent past.

In June 2024, Ronit Roy and his wife, Neelam Roy, bought a 4,258 sq ft apartment in Lodha Versova for ₹18.94 crore. The transaction included four car parking spaces and was registered on June 10, 2024. Randeep Hooda purchased a 1,530 sq ft apartment in Bianca CHS in Versova for ₹5.63 crore, according to the property registration documents reviewed by HT. The transaction was reported on June 27, 2025.

Also Read: ₹10-crore-plus apartment in Mumbai’s Versova area">Bollywood actor Tabu buys ₹10-crore-plus apartment in Mumbai’s Versova area

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with family members, purchased multiple apartments in Godrej Skyshore, Versova for over ₹43 crore in July 2026.