Munawar Faruqui says it'll be 'give-and-take situation' with Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut due to their clashing opinions

Munawar Faruqui has been announced as the second contestant on Lock Upp, which will see him fighting with 15 other "controversial celebrities" in a prison controlled by Kangana Ranaut. While the Manikarnika actor has declared she plans to make life hell for all of her prisoners, Munawar faces chances of an additional clash with the actor due to their very different political ideologies.

Munawar, who will be locked up in Kangana's makeshift prison for 72 days, spent a month in a real jail last year after he was arrested by police in Indore for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses" by making indecent remarks against Hindu deities during one of his shows. After he came out of prison, 12 of his shows got cancelled within two months due to his "controversial" figure and threats.

When asked about a potential clash with the show's 'jailer' Kangana, the stand-up comedian told Indian Express that it is going to be a give and take situation. “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation," he explained.

In response, the comedian said that he doesn't see anything wrong with being controversial, even though he never wanted the label for himself. “Firstly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion)," he said.

In November last year, the comedian announced in a statement on his Instagram account that he has decided to quit doing comedy. “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice,” he had written at the time.

Lock Upp will start streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27. Apart from Munawar, only one celebrity, television actress Nisha Rawal, has been confirmed as a contestant.

