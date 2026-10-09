Nana Patekar was to shoot premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati with Madhuri Dixit before his death; Sonali Bendre steps in as guest for Marathi KBC

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was expected to appear on the premiere episode of Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati, reuniting with Madhuri Dixit decades after their 1998 film Wajood. However, following his sudden passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, the show’s plans changed, with Sonali Bendre stepping in as the celebrity guest for the opening episode.

Nana Patekar was set to join Madhuri Dixit on Kon Honar Crorepati, but Sonali Bendre will appear instead.

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Kon Honar Crorepati will premiere on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM, with Madhuri taking over as host. The new season marks a change for the Marathi quiz show, which now has a female host at the helm. Its premiere will also bring Madhuri and Sonali together on screen for the first time. Despite their long careers in the Hindi film industry, the two actors have never worked together in a film.

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Nana Patekar

Madhuri, who worked with Nana in Wajood, remembered the actor in an emotional Instagram post following his death. She wrote, “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar's passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.”

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Deep Dive Why did Sonali Bendre replace Nana Patekar on the Kon Honar Crorepati premiere? Nana Patekar was expected to shoot the premiere episode with host Madhuri Dixit, but he died on October 8, aged 75. Sonali Bendre stepped in as the celebrity guest for the opening episode. How did Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute to Nana Patekar? Amitabh remembered Nana as an incomparable artist, friend and social worker. He also recalled Nana donating his KBC prize money to social work and helping farmers in Maharashtra. What did Basit Ali recall about his friendship with Nana Patekar? The former cricketer said their friendship began in 1994 and that Nana stayed in touch over the years. Basit recalled Nana checking on his family during his mother's illness and after her death, and later asking about his own health.

{{^usCountry}} Nana was scheduled to shoot for the show on Thursday and was expected to be among its first guests. His passing led to a change in the premiere plans, with Sonali joining Madhuri for the episode instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nana was scheduled to shoot for the show on Thursday and was expected to be among its first guests. His passing led to a change in the premiere plans, with Sonali joining Madhuri for the episode instead. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonali will take the hot seat in the opening episode, playing for the Happy Pet Foundation. The actor, who has been vocal about animal welfare, also talks about her work in the space and her Happy Podcast. Her appearance brings together the show's quiz format and a cause close to her heart.

Sonali Bendra with Madhuri Dixit on Kon Honar Crorepati set.

Madhuri and Sonali talk about family and their first on-screen appearance

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The episode will also give viewers a glimpse of the actors' personal sides. Madhuri and Sonali will discuss managing a household and the importance of sharing responsibilities rather than taking everything on themselves. Sonali will share a light-hearted detail about her family, revealing that her mother-in-law never lets her work in the kitchen.

For Madhuri, the episode is particularly special because she finally gets to share screen space with Sonali. Speaking about their first collaboration, she said, “Sonali and I have never done a film together. But it's never too late! Today, we're finally together on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. It's a celebration, and I'm glad that I am starting this new chapter with you. Sharing the screen with you feels like such a special occasion. It is a celebration for me.”

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Sonali, who has long admired Madhuri, welcomed the actor's new role as host. She said, “Kon Honar Crorepati now has a female host, and who could be better than Madhuri? I have always been a Madhuri Dixit fan, but I've also gotten to know her better. Her younger son and my son go to school together, so we meet often, but sharing screen space has never happened.”

She also spoke about Madhuri's warmth, acting and dancing, explaining why she believes the actor is well-suited to hosting the show. Sonali added, “I'm not surprised at all about Madhuri as a host because she's such a warm person. Having known that warmth in her, I always knew she would be a very good host. She's a fantastic actress—there are no two ways about it. I have always admired her fabulous dancing, and I did get to see her dance here on the set. So that was fantastic for me. If someone out there is watching or listening, please write something for the two of us. I would love it!”

When and where to watch Kon Honar Crorepati

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The new season will feature several well-known personalities from Maharashtra in the coming months. With Madhuri taking charge as host, the show is set to begin a new chapter under the tagline "Aata Khel Badalnaar" (Now, the game will change).

Kon Honar Crorepati premieres on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM.

Nana Patekar's career in films

Born in 1951, Nana Patekar made a name for himself with performances that were often intense, unpredictable and difficult to forget. He worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema, taking on roles that ranged from hard-hitting dramas to popular commercial films.

His filmography includes Krantiveer, Parinda, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. He won three National Film Awards during his career and received the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.