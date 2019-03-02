Nagraj Manjule to host ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’

Today in New Delhi, India
Sony Marathi announces Nagraj Manjule as the host of Kon Honar Crorepati

tv Updated: Mar 02, 2019 17:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
Director-actor Nagraj Manjule will be hosting the next season of Kon Honar Crorepati on Sony Marathi

As a surprise to the audiences and fans of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, Sony Marathi announced director-actor Nagraj Manjule as the host of the game show.

The show garnered a lot of attention when it announced the next season of the show. It did raise a lot of expectations, especially when the previous hosts were actor Sachin Khedekar for the first two seasons, while Swapnil Joshi hosted the third.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:22 IST

