Nagraj Manjule to host ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’

As a surprise to the audiences and fans of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, Sony Marathi announced director-actor Nagraj Manjule as the host of the game show.

The show garnered a lot of attention when it announced the next season of the show. It did raise a lot of expectations, especially when the previous hosts were actor Sachin Khedekar for the first two seasons, while Swapnil Joshi hosted the third.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:22 IST