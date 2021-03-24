Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' for her wedding on Indian Idol: 'This is from me and Rishi ji'

Neetu Kapoor visited the sets of Indian Idol recently and she came bearing a gift. The veteran actor gifted a 'shagun ka lifafa' to judge Neha Kakkar, whom she was meeting for the first time since her wedding last year.

Neetu, who had previously visited the show with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, said that the gift was from the both of them. "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you," she told Neha as she handed her a golden envelope.

Neha was surprised and could not say anything to Neetu to express her gratitude. Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October last year after dating him for a few months. The couple were among the few celebrities who tied the knot under pandemic conditions last year and could not invite many guests to the festivities.

Upon arriving on the sets of the show, Neetu declared to everyone that they will be remembering Rishi with happiness and not with sadness in their hearts. "It makes me so happy to be here. Today, we will not be sad, I will not be sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji and my memories together. I have come here after a very long time alone, without my husband. So I need a little encouragement from you. But I am here so we will enjoy ourselves today," she said.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with cancer. Neetu often shares posts dedicated to her late husband on Instagram and joined work after a long gap, with a film titled Jug Jug Jeeyo. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.