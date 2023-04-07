Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda welcomes daughter after being admitted in hospital for complications, moved to NICU

Neha Marda, best known for her role in the television series Balika Vadhu, gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in Kolkata on April 7. The actor had already been admitted to the hospital as she had some complications in her pregnancy in the final trimester. Luckily, things went well and Neha and her husband, businessman Ayushman Agarwal, welcomed their daughter on Friday. Since the baby is premature, she has been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation. (Also read: Neha Marda shares her pregnancy journey, compares expectations vs reality)

Neha Marda and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed their daughter on Friday.

The actor had announced her pregnancy in November 2022 with a post that was captioned, "This is such a beautiful “US” which I can’t express . We were never desperate for “U “but today I feel we needed “YOU”. YOU are necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thanku for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

After she gave birth to her daughter, Neha spoke with the Times of India about her last few weeks of the pregnancy. She said, "My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared us for it in advance. Complications were expected but fortunately, everything went about fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine."

She also shared that she and the baby are hoping to be home again by the end of the month. Neha added, "I am hoping to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight."

Ayushman and Neha were wed in an arranged marriage in February 2012. She last appeared in the TV series Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. Neha also shared that her sister-in-law will be naming her daughter and they were hoping to choose something from the first letter in the alphabet, 'A'.

