Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for Season 2, here's what we know

Squid Game: The Challenge is a competitive reality show inspired by Netflix's dystopian TV series Squid Games. Following the success of its first season, the streaming giant has renewed the series for Season 2. Its first episode aired on November 22 with the last set to air today (December 6). As fans eagerly await the season finale, the news about the show being renewed has left them excited.

Squid Game: The Challenge

During the first week of its release, the show ranked No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 English TV list. Ahead of the Season 2 announcement, Netflix VP of non-fiction series Brandon Riegg said, “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.”

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series,” Riegg added as per the Hollywood Reporter. Netflix also announced an open casting call for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 on the website Squid Game Casting.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “In this reality competition show inspired by ‘Squid Game’, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Play the games Dec 6th. And now you have a chance to play. From 456 to three remaining players.”

Fans excited for Season 2

Shortly after Netflix made the announcement for Season 2, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “YESSSSSSS!!!! But give us season 2 of the original squid game first, and then release the second season of the challenge.”

Another wrote, “Thrilling! 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 renewal on Netflix promises another dive into the high-stakes world of the unforgettable series. The anticipation for more mind-bending challenges and unexpected twists is palpable. The success of the first season set the bar high, leaving fans eager for the next installment, and I'm definitely on the edge of my seat for what's to come!”