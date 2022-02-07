New bride Karishma Tanna shares tender moment with husband Varun Bangera's mom at griha pravesh ceremony. Watch

Days after their marriage, actor Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera entered their house with a traditional griha pravesh ceremony. In a video posted online, Karishma and Varun can be seen being welcomed to the house by Varun's mother.

The video shows Varun's mom welcome Karishma with an aarti at the door of the house before instructing her on how to enter. Dressed in a pink saree, Karishma enters, walking hand-in-hand with Varun to loud applause and cheer from the other family members. Varun can be seen dressed in a yellow kurta.

In a picture from the ceremony, Karishma can be seen sharing a tender moment with her mother-in-law, who blesses her and hands over a gift to her. In one of the pictures, Karishma and Varun pose in their house, gazing lovingly at each other.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's mother share a moment as Varun looks on.

Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera pose after their griha pravesh.

Karishma and Varun Bangera got married on Saturday in Mumbai. Their intimate wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Several of their friends including Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit attended the festivities.

For the occasion, Karishma wore a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery. Her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani. Several pictures and videos from their wedding surfaced online. In one of the clips, Varun applied sindoor on Karishma's forehead. The bride was also seen going on her knees and giving Varun a flower.

On Saturday evening, Karishma celebrated at her wedding reception where was seen dancing to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Harleen Sethi shared video clips of Karishma grooving to the track with her friend.

