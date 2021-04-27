Nikki Tamboli: Having Covid is like going through hell

As someone who has recently recovered from a bout of Covid-19 infection, Nikki Tamboli details how it has been a harrowing experience for her. The actor also notes how the situation is worsening in the country.

“It’s so bad. I have been through Covid and I know how difficult it is to survive. We’re blessed if we have the amenities but those who’re not getting beds, it’s so difficult to survive. It’s like going through hell,” she says.

Urging people to follow protocols, the actor and reality TV star adds, “I’d request everyone to take precaution because the situation post contracting the virus becomes more difficult. We don’t have the proper infrastructure in place now. It’s always better to take precautions.”

Tamboli says she’s still being careful about her health despite testing negative.

“I’ve recovered and I’m now trying to boost my immunity. I’m working out a bit, so yes, I’m doing fine. People should understand and follow the lockdown rules, and not be irresponsible like they’ve been in the past few months,” she points.

Noting how it’s worse than what it was last year, the actor says towards the end of last year, things were still under control, but people took it for granted.

“People think since the vaccine is out, they can do whatever they want. They’re misinformed that after the vaccine they’re protected from the virus and won’t contract it. I know people who’ve got infected even after second dose of vaccine. Vaacination ke baad bhi Covid ho raha hai. Bahut bekaar situation hai,” asserts the 24-year-old, adding that while she’s also taking care of her staff in these tough times, being out of work doesn’t help much.

“I’m taking care of them financially as well as their families. I need to work, logon ka ghar chalta hai meri wajah se. If I earn, I help them by paying them. I’m just hoping I can go back to work soon,” she says.

