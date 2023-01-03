Nishant Singh Malkani: What went wrong in Tunisha Sharma’s case was attachment with a co-star

After the recent death of actor Tunisha Sharma, actor Nishant Singh Malkani has said that her relationship with co-star Sheezan Khan, along with possible work pressure, might have taken a toll on her.

“From all the conversations and reports, what I’ve understood is that what went wrong in Tunshia’s case is the fact that she was in a relationship with the hero of the show Sheezan Khan (they were co-stars in Ali baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul). When you are shooting for more than 12 hours a day, and you end up falling in love with your co-star, and getting emotionally attached with the guy you are working, it gets complicated,” says the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor.

Malkani adds that as long as one’s personal life is going well, those 12-15 hours feel great. “You are with someone who makes you happy. You forget all the hard work and exertion. But in her case, they had a fallout. In such a scenario, you have to work with the person because of which you are going through so much pain. You have to see them and be with them for so many hours on a daily basis. It’s like a torture to your mind, to be around them,” he continues, “Aur uss time par, when you are emotionally broken, woh insaan kuch aisa bolde ya kuch aisa karde jo aapko aur zyada trigger karde, you lose it. Tunisha was just 20. You can’t expect a lot of maturity from someone that age.”

The actor Miley Jab Hum Tum actor further recalls having gone through something similar. “I was shooting and around me was a person, because of whom I was hurting. My heart was broken. I have been in love with somebody I once worked with. It’s been a long time but I know how difficult it can be to be around that person, when all you want is that person’s love and you do not get it. Things turn ugly but you still have to work with them. You still have to do romantic scenes with them. You have to hold them close. It’s very difficult to deal with this mentally,” he ends.