Not the best year for Eva Marcille's estranged husband: Michael Sterling pleads Not Guilty

Not the greatest start to the year for the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille. Weeks into Marcille's filing for divorce, he was slapped with a DUI charge in a rear-end crash, which led to a civil lawsuit early in June.

RHOA star Eva Marcille files to divorce husband Michael Sterling(TMZ)

Michael, a 41-year-old attorney, was handcuffed for allegedly reeking of booze, followed by a crash that happened in February, wherein he ran into a Toyota Camry driven by Cody Clark with his Ford Mustang muscle car.

There was no odour or smell of alcohol in the medical reports as claimed by Sterling's lawyer. The administrative hearing was never testified to, as the responsible officer handling the respective case had failed to advise of the consent rights.

Sterling has constantly denied the accusation of having consumed any sort of alcohol. His lawyer argued that even when taken to the emergency room and on records, nowhere was it really shown that Sterling was inebriated.

Eva is currently seeking custody of three minor children and additional child support in the divorce case against Michael. Eva has also come out to mention that her marriage with Sterling is ‘irretrievably broken.

As the conflicts over the divorce and the DUI case progress, Sterling's lawyer has currently submitted a letter to the prosecutors refuting the charges made against him.

On the night of the crash in Sandy Springs, Georgia Sterling called his wife, who came along with a friend. The case didn't add up to the situation, as it would be most expected for Sterling to get in touch with his lawyer on a priority basis.

The police officer told her about the situation at hand and mentioned that her husband would be under arrest for the night. The officer did allow Sterling's wife to speak to him briefly.

The case does seem to be in favour of Sterling at the moment with all the documents and records on hand, but how it would really influence the already dim relationship between Eva and Michael is something to look forward to.

