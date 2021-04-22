Home / Entertainment / Tv / On anniversary, Teejay Sidhu asks Karanvir Bohra if he still finds her hot, after 14 years. See pic
On anniversary, Teejay Sidhu asks Karanvir Bohra if he still finds her hot, after 14 years. See pic

On their anniversary, Teejay Sidhu asked husband Karanvir Bohra if finds her hot, even after 14 years of marriage.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married 14 years ago.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra celebrated their 14th anniversary on Wednesday and they have both shared notes for each other on Instagram. Posing with him in a simple, 'cotton nightie', Teejay asked her husband if he still finds her to be be 'the hottest girl'.

Teejay wrote in her post, "Sweety!! With my messy hair, cotton nightie and no make-up face, am I still the hottest girl you ever saw? 😂🙈 Happy anniversary to you.. to us.. 14 years already? Wow! Thank you for loving me just as I am, even though I can be bossy! 😄 (But that's just because I am always right, and you tend to forget that!) Haha! Okay, the baby is awake so I better go feed her. You get to sleep, sweety, have sweet dreams! We'll have cheesecake in the morning! I love you."

Earlier, Karanvir had also shared a post for Teejay. He wrote, "Tu jab jab mujhako pukare... crossed the double 7 year itch sweaty.... happy 14th Canadian anniversary darling... It really feels like I’m still dating you, the love, the tiffs, the cuddles the *** (ahem!) Sab om namoshivaya Aur upar se 3deviyon ka papa because of you....I love you so much my darling." He also shared pictures from their wedding and captioned it, "How it was vs how it’s going 14 years.... happy Canadian anniversary darling @bombaysunshine."

Also read: Searching for Sheela review: Ma Anand Sheela given Dharma treatment by Netflix

Karanvir and Teejay have twin daughters Bella and Vienna, and recently welcomed another girl, Gia Vanessa Bohra.

teejay sidhu karanvir bohra

