On Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda takes a jibe at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda feud: ‘Raja Babu isn’t talking to you’

The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Kiku Sharda took a dig at Krushna Abhishek's ongoing feud with his uncle, actor Govinda. Krushna and Govinda have refused to see eye-to-eye for several years, amid a public war of words that has also involved their respective spouses, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja.

In a new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna was acting alongside Kiku in a sketch. Addressing special guest Karisma Kapoor, he said, “Karisma ji, main aapka bohot bada fan hu, kal hi main aapki Raja Babu dekh raha tha (Karisma, I am a huge fan of yours. Just yesterday, I was watching your film Raja Babu).” Kiku joked, “Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, lekin jo Raja Babu hain woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte (He watched Raja Babu, but the real Raja Babu doesn't speak to him these days).”

They were making a reference to the 1994 film Raja Babu, directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda and Karisma. Krushna has made the decision to not appear on episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda.

Krushna recently explained that their equation is too strained for him to perform alongside Govinda on the show. "Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage,” he told a leading daily.

He did, however, say that he prays for things to get better between them soon. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi recently, he was asked by a group of photographers about comments made by his aunt Sunita. "Aaj subah news aayi, mama-mami ki, main chahta hoon ye bhi problem jo hai Ganpati ji solve kar de. Kyunki hum ek dusre ko pyaar karte hai, bhale internal issues hote hai but wo bhi solve ho jaye bus ye bhi pray karte hai (This morning, I read the news about Govinda and Sunita, I hope that Ganpati ji solves this problem. We love each other despite the internal issues. I pray that this also gets solved),” Krushna told the photographers present at the spot.

Earlier in the day, Sunita had told a leading daily that she is ‘distressed beyond words’ after learning that Krushna chose to skip the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.