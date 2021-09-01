Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / On KBC 13, Sehwag says Ganguly used him whenever needed: 'Run banalo, opening karalo, bowling karalo'
On KBC 13, Sehwag says Ganguly used him whenever needed: 'Run banalo, opening karalo, bowling karalo'

Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly will be the first guests on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly joined Amitabh Bachchan on a new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly will be seen on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13. The two will take the hot seat on Friday and share anecdotes with host Amitabh Bachchan from their time on the field.

In a new promo, Virender and Sourav tease each other, leaving Amitabh Bachchan amused. Sourav tells Amitabh not to trust Virender, who then reminds everyone of how much he has helped Sourav in the past.

"Museebat mein na, main hi kaam aata tha inke. Final mein run banane hon, tez run banane hon, koi opener na mila ho toh Virender se opening karalo, koi bowler na ho toh bowling karalo, kaam main hi aaya hu (It was always I who came to his rescue at the time of need. Whether to make runs at finals, make runs fast, for opening when they found no one, to bowl when they found no bowler. It was always me who helped him)," Virender said.

Earlier, in another promo, Virender had also teased Sourav about coach Greg Chappell. Speaking about Greg's stint as Team India coach, he sang the song, “Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi (We will manage somehow). Pointing at Sourav he continued, “Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali (But what will you do, sir)?” Virender was hinting at Sourav's very public rift with Greg in 2005.

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with a new season last week. It also found its first crorepati in Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra. She won 1 crore but could not clear the jackpot question for 7 crore.

Amitabh has returned as host once again. He has hosted every season of the popular game show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Topics
kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan virender sehwag sourav ganguly
