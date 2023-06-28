Pakistani actress Hania Aamir decks up in yellow for Eid-ul-Adha, fans call her as pretty as the moon. See pics

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has shared a bunch of beautiful pictures in her new outfit. She took to Instagram to treat her fans to the new photos and wish them on the festival. (Also read: Hania Aamir's best ethnic looks)

Hania Aamir is all decked up for Eid-ul-Adha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photos show Hania frolicking in a beautiful garden, wearing a bright yellow suit. She is also wearing golden earrings and has tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the photos, she promoted a clothing brand and wrote, “Wearing @shopatziva today to ring in the Eid festivities. They’re offering flat 30% off on this Eid so hurry up and grab your fav outfits before the stock is out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the actor loved her new look. “Pakistan me ab 4 chand lag gaye Yellow me wallah bhot pyari lag rhi hai aap Mashallah (Pakistan looks even better now. You look so sweet in yellow),” wrote a fan. “Soooooo prettyyyyyyy,” wrote another. “This smile is one in a million,” wrote another. A fan wrote, “Because you are so beautiful hala. Hamza ki yaad aa gyi (reminds me of Hamza).”

Recently, Hania made headlines in India as she danced to the Oscar-winning hit song Naatu Naatu from RRR at a friend's wedding. She wore sneakers with her traditional outfit and danced her heart out.

Hania is best known for her shows Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. In an interview with Something Haute, Hania said about social media, “The time that I came in, I don’t think anyone was using Instagram that much. It was just me going crazy on Instagram, putting up all sorts of things. You can say that you should’ve known better, I’ve understood that after several hits. I never realised that I was popular till I was trending on Twitter for something that I didn’t even remember. Then you realise how much people are looking at you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.