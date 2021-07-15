Pandya Store actor Shiny Doshi gets married to boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani, he picks her in arms and kisses her

Pandya Store actor Shiny Doshi got married to longtime boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani. She shared pictures and videos from the wedding ceremonies on her Instagram page.

The actor Shiny Doshi wore red dress for her wedding while the groom wore a matching red-jacket on his white kurta-pajama for the occasion. She posted several pictures and videos that show them taking pheras, exchanging garlands and having a good time. She also posed with some of their friends.

A glimpse of Shiny Doshi's wedding in pictures.

Last month, Shiny Doshi had announced their engagement and shared a montage of videos from the time when Lavesh had proposed to her. Shiny and Lavesh were at a moonlit beach, with some beautiful arrangements when they dined together. They also grooved to some soulful music before he knelt down to propose to her. Sharing the video, Shiny wrote, "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged."

Talking about the proposal, Shiny Doshi had told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, "We were on a trip to Vietnam and I had no idea that he would propose in such a romantic way. He was excited about the trip and planned our stay and visit to places etc. He got the ring before we flew and I remember seeing the décor on the beach and telling him it looks romantic and wonderful. When we went to the beach and he told me it was a surprise for me, I was overwhelmed. It was so special, wonderful, quite fancy and filmy. Though my ring was loose and we got it fixed later. It was a day I will always remember as I never expected such a grand gesture. No one had ever done anything like this for me before.”

Shiny was first seen on the small screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's TV show, Saraswatichandra in 2013. She has since worked in shows such as Jamai Raja and Laal Ishq. She is currently seen on Pandya Store.

