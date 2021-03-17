Home / Entertainment / Tv / Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
tv

Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death

Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.

Actor Parth Samthaan has shared an emotional note on the death of his naani (maternal grandmother). Parth took to Instagram to share some pictures of her.

"My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani) And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI cutest doll in our family. Love you," he captioned his post. The photos showed Parth giving his grandma a hug and another show her in a cool avatar, wearing sunglasses.

Parth's fans and followers sent him messages of support. "May her soul rest in peace," wrote one. "I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your grandmother rest in peace," wrote another.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics

Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report

Last year, Parth had shared a note on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for helping him become a better person. He also said there were moments of depression during lockdown but he is now ready to face the world again.

The note read, ”I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much.”

He wrote in caption, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”

Parth played the new Anurag Basu on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. He starred with Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

tv

Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘After a point, it became monotonous’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
tv

Parth Samthaan writes note as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 comes to a close: ‘It has shaped me as an actor’

PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2020 01:34 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP