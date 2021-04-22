Pavitra Punia says she got offers to do ‘nude scenes’ after Splitsvilla

Television actor Pavitra Punia, who began her journey in the entertainment industry with the dating reality show Splitsvilla 3, said that she got offers to do ‘soft porn’ afterwards. She added that she is unlikely to take up any projects that require her to bold scenes.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said, “After the reality show I would get offers of nude scenes. There are websites and movies made which have such bold content. If I say in other words it was soft porn. But we have been brought up in such families where till date we can’t watch kissing or lovemaking scenes with our parents. We feel awkward. We just get up and go somewhere.”

Pavitra said that her extended family was quite conservative and took a while to accept her television appearances. “I realised that my family is not ready to see me on television and if they see me doing such bold content, they will be very hurt. And this is one thing (bold content) I feel I won’t be able to do that in my career. I feel I will have to gather a lot of courage to do such bold content and I know it is next to impossible. Hats off to people who do nude scenes,” she said.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavitra said that she belonged to Haryana and had reservations about doing intimate scenes on screen. She also revealed that she turned down two web series for the same reason.

Pavitra has been a part of popular serials such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin 3. She was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. While she did not win the show, she found love in her co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan.