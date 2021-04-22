Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pavitra Punia says she got offers to do ‘nude scenes’ after Splitsvilla
tv

Pavitra Punia says she got offers to do ‘nude scenes’ after Splitsvilla

Pavitra Punia said that she got ‘soft porn’ offers after appearing as a contestant on Splitsvilla. She also expressed her reservations about doing bold scenes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Pavitra Punia said that she is not comfortable doing bold scenes on screen.

Television actor Pavitra Punia, who began her journey in the entertainment industry with the dating reality show Splitsvilla 3, said that she got offers to do ‘soft porn’ afterwards. She added that she is unlikely to take up any projects that require her to bold scenes.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said, “After the reality show I would get offers of nude scenes. There are websites and movies made which have such bold content. If I say in other words it was soft porn. But we have been brought up in such families where till date we can’t watch kissing or lovemaking scenes with our parents. We feel awkward. We just get up and go somewhere.”

Pavitra said that her extended family was quite conservative and took a while to accept her television appearances. “I realised that my family is not ready to see me on television and if they see me doing such bold content, they will be very hurt. And this is one thing (bold content) I feel I won’t be able to do that in my career. I feel I will have to gather a lot of courage to do such bold content and I know it is next to impossible. Hats off to people who do nude scenes,” she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On anniversary, Teejay asks Karanvir if he still finds her hot, after 14 years

Devoleena shares throwback pics from her dance school when she was 20

Inside Pavitra's lockdown birthday party with boyfriend Eijaz Khan. See pics

Divya Agarwal slams trolls objectifying her new video, calls them ‘perverts’

Also read | Kangana Ranaut recalls mystery man in her response to Twitter user's question: 'Is she for real?'

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavitra said that she belonged to Haryana and had reservations about doing intimate scenes on screen. She also revealed that she turned down two web series for the same reason.

Pavitra has been a part of popular serials such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin 3. She was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. While she did not win the show, she found love in her co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pavitra punia splitsvilla

Related Stories

tv

Inside Pavitra Punia's lockdown birthday party with boyfriend Eijaz Khan. See pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:12 PM IST
tv

Step inside Pavitra Punia's house, with walk-in closet and kitchen that reminds her of village she grew up in

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 03:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP