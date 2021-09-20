Pavitra Rishta's Shaheer Sheikh reveals daughter’s name, calls her Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor recently welcomed their first child, a daughter and have now revealed her name. They have named the newborn Anaya. The couple is yet to reveal the face of their daughter.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself with his pregnant wife, Shaheer Sheikh wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya.”

Shaheer's industry colleagues, including Rashami Desai and Ravi Bhatia took to the comment section of the post and congratulated the couple.

Shaheer welcomed Anaya on September 10. Talking about becoming a father, Sheheer had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview that he was excited to know about the pregnancy. “I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth,” he said.

Championing the need for men to express emotions, the actor added, "It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself.” Shaheer also said that he is likely to spoil his child. “I might spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or views on my child.”

Also read: Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Ankita and Shaheer struggle between pyaar and parivaar

Shaheer is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that had a digital premiere recently. Shaheer stepped into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput in which he plays Manav. Ankita Lokhande returned as Archana on the show.